Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:21 a.m., Devyn A. Cassidy, 21, of 312 Laurens St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Cassidy was issued an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:48 a.m., Stacy R. Spencer, 34, of 310 N. Third St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors; and inadequate lights (bicycle), an infraction. Spencer was issued an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2:35 a.m., Juliana R. Corbett, 35, of 924 Front St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Corbett was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Union Street and Delaware Park Center. A vehicle operated by Scott E. Herron, 61, of Fulton Street, was exiting Delaware Park Center when it reportedly struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk. Herron was subsequently cited for failure to yield to pedestrian right-of-way, an infraction.
- Saturday, 9:18 p.m., Caleb M. Neely, 33, of 1015 N. Union St., was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Neely was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:44 p.m., Daniel P. Windnagle, 35, of Portville, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Windnagle was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., Brittany Fuller, no age given, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Fuller was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:17 p.m., Ivorie Lindsey, 27, of Jamestown, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding, an infraction. Lindsey was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- OLEAN — George G. Vancleaf, 50, of 402 S. Fourth St., Olean, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. April 3 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Vancleaf was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- NEW ALBION — Alexander Williams, 26, of Gowanda; Jason Dolce, 37, of Forestville; Tiffany Borek, 42, of Angola; and Christina Williams, 29, of Gowanda, were each charged at 2 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Dolce was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop. All four were released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — Matthew D. Brewer, 46, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:29 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Wednesday. Brewer was released on his own recognizance.
- PERSIA — Keith W. Rice, 31, of Gowanda, was charged at 7:08 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 11. Rice was released with an appearance ticket.