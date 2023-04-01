Olean Police
- Thursday, 8 p.m., Richelle L. Layton, 46, of 115 W. Elm St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony. The charge stems from the execution of a search warrant on Layton’s residence, during which Layton was allegedly found to possess cocaine, cash, digital scales and packaging material. Layton was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Christopher D. Jackson, 44, of Friendship, was charged at 8:58 a.m. Thursday with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class A misdemeanors. Jackson was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Nikki D. Hunt, 37, of Friendship, was charged at 2:39 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hunt was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jerry A. Crum, 24, of Olean, was charged at 4:18 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Crum was released with an appearance ticket.
- WARD — Taz J. Cain, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Cain was reported held.