Correction
In Wednesday’s issue, due to incorrect information, it was reported that Amanda R. McAdams, 35, of 120 S. Third St., had been arrested on a bench warrant. It should have stated that David James Nickola, 41, of 120 S. Third St., had been arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The Times Herald regrets the error.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:55 p.m., Dorothea E. Collins, 27, of 129 S. Second St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Collins is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Samantha M. Cossairt, 29, of Olean, was charged at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Cossairt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.