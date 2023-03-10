OLEAN — Three Olean residents were charged early Thursday morning with allegedly possessing various drugs and weapons in the town of Genesee, New York State Police reported Friday.
Janine L. McKenney, 40, Andrea E. Stanczykowski, 35, and Thomas R. Stanczykowski, 39, were each charged at 3:34 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of weapons with previous conviction, class D felonies; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia; class A misdemeanors; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors.