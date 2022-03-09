Olean Police
- Monday, 12:32 p.m., Christopher T. Parsons, 19, of 1542 Olean-Portville Road, was arrested on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Parsons was committed to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Monday, 1:57 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street near Homer Street. A vehicle operated by Judy A. Louk, 63, of Bradford, Pa., was making a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Amrit K. Ramotar, 66, of North Fourth Street. Louk was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Monday, 4:28 p.m., Daniel E. Dailey, 25, of 305 N. 15th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Dailey’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 8:57 p.m., Calvin James Weis, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Weis was committed to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $8,000 insurance bond.
- Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., Melissa M. Marcellin, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Marcellin’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 6:35 p.m., a 16-year-old Olean female was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Saturday, 10:07 a.m., Robert K. Amundson, 68, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree harassment, operating a motor vehicle without a muffler, dogs running at large and creating a hazard of air pollution, violations. The charges stem from the investigation of several alleged complaints. Amundson was processed and released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Preston J. Quinn, 28, of 221 Erie St., Little Valley, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 30 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Quinn was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Corey C. Wymer, 39, of 824 N. Union St., Olean, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant. Wymer was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Lennox Wilson, 28, of 111 N. 12th St., Olean, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Saturday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Wilson was turned over to the state police.
- JAMESTOWN — Mark G. Watson, 31, of Jamestown, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Watson was taken into custody by the Jamestown Police Department and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Sean D. Dewitt, 30, of 97 S. Main St., Franklinville, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Dewitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Rene L. Leblanc, 48, of Great Valley, was charged at 1 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a firearm, both class E felonies. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant. Leblanc was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CONEWANGO — Chester L. Wolff II, 39, of Conewango, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported dispute. Wolff was processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday on Back River Road near Route 31A. Stephen E. Ames, 61, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.