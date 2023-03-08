Olean Police
- Monday, 7:43 p.m., Brent Robert Stiles, 35, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation of a wellness check call made at Country Fair on North 12th Street, during which Stiles was allegedly found slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the back seat. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 9:34 p.m., Jah’karee Joseph McClain, 20, of 509 N. Fourth St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. McClain was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., Ty M. Taylor, 20, of 1208 Reed St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Taylor was held pending arraignment.