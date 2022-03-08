Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Jessica L. Wesche, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and multiple traffic violations and infractions. Wesche was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time reported, Jamie M. Miller, 32, of Angelica, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct, both class A misdemeanors. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — James Dicus, 24, of Salamanca, was charged about 8 p.m. Friday, with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol count of 0.18% or higher; driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years, a class E felony; and following too closely, an infraction. He was released to a third party with uniform traffic tickets.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:06 p.m. Sunday on Allegany Road. Thomas V. Wilson, 39, of Filllmore, and Joshua R. Pomeroy, 24, of Houghton, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries was reported.
- OLEAN — Shannon M. Getz, 32, of Olean, was charged at 10:23 p.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Mark Morocko, 56, of Renovo, was found at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday to be driving under the influence and in possession of an assortment of drugs packaged for sale.
- ULYSSES TOWNSHIP, Tiffany Whitehurst, 33, of Port Allegany, was found at 7:40 p.m. Friday to be in possession of marijuana.