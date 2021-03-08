Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 5:28 p.m., David Vanetten, 27, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Jennifer M. Tussell, 41, of Great Valley, was charged at 1:44 a.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday on County Road 3 and Vossburg Cross Road. Christopher L. Houck, 28, of Farmersville Station Road, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday on County Road 3 and Weaver Road. Juli M. Kennedy, 28, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Zackery D. Truax, 26, of Andover, charged at 8:48 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday on Weaver and Elliot roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Delevan woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 a.m. Saturday on County Road 13C and Gas Springs Road. Vicki L. Galloway, 53, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — Joshua K. Pierce, 31, of Mansfield, was charged at 8:19 a.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with prior conviction within 10 years, a class E felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — Aaron A. Preston, 29, of Rushford, was charged at 3:14 p.m. Saturday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday on Karr Valley and Baker Valley roads. Kenneth R. Letson, 32, of Seminole, Fla., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Nicole M. Simpson, 41, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on Route 417 E. and Phillips Hill Road. Brian R. Claypool, 21, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 N. and State Route 98. David P. Rutherford, 72, of Grand Island, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday on Back Hinsdale Road. Keri L. Cornwall, 55, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Curtis A. Ford, 29, of Olean, was charged at 10:10 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Megan K. Pastrius, 23, of Delevan, was charged at 11:20 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released to a third party.
- YORKSHIRE — Edward J. Parsell, 55, of Chaffee, was charged at 1:35 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on Route 417 W. Steven D. Bellamy, 51, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ROULETTE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday on Route 6. Tracey L. Spencer, 33, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.