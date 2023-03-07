- Monday, 2:52 p.m., Ezra L. Johnson, 31, of 215 S. Second St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanor. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 4:34 p.m., Maria Jimerson, 53, of 210 N. Second St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Rite Aid on North Union Street, during which Jimerson allegedly stole merchandise valued at $62.96. Jimerson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time provided, Rachel E. Simon, 35, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Simon was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Dean M. Walters, 32, of Randolph, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Saturday on multiple bench warrants issued out of Randolph Town Court. Walters was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $500 bail.
- RANDOLPH — A 15-year-old Randolph resident was charged at 2 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Michael L. Gerbes, 29, of Andover, was charged at 4:13 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Gerbes’ status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — Betty J. Isaman, 37, of Allegany, was charged at 4:33 p.m. Sunday with acting in a manner injurious to a chid, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 28. Isaman was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Allegany resident was charged at 7:14 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.