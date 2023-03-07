Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 2:52 p.m., Ezra L. Johnson, 31, of 215 S. Second St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanor. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
  • Monday, 4:34 p.m., Maria Jimerson, 53, of 210 N. Second St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Rite Aid on North Union Street, during which Jimerson allegedly stole merchandise valued at $62.96. Jimerson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

