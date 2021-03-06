Olean Police
- Friday, 12:05 p.m., Christopher C. Langehennig, 38 of 311 N. 15th St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without inspection, an infraction. Langehennig was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 3:35 p.m., Megan E. Ford, 34, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ford was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:09 a.m. Thursday on South Bolivar Road near Route 18. Benjamin A. Mesler, 27, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on Humphrey Road near Raecher Road. Leonard Charles Henderson, 58, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday on Route 244 near Route 10. David L. Jefferds, 60, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — Kyle R. Curry, 26, of Arcade, was charged at 4:54 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Curry was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 near Route 39. Donald J. Tosh, 38, of Stafford, and a 17-year-old Arcade male were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Jacoby Gershon Dixon, 30, of Milton, Fla., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Austin J. Lee, 19, of Perry, was charged at 6:29 p.m. Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Lee was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Eric D. Michaelis, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 7:17 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanors. Michaelis was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
