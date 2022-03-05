Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Gretchen A. Tucker, 53, of Cuba, was entering a parking space and reportedly slid on ice.
- Thursday, 1:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Theron P. Wagner, 30, of Mt. Morris, Pa., was backing out of a driveway on Sullivan Street and hit a parked car registered to Molley E. Kreydt of Olean.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Rachel M. Kizer, 34, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — James B. Knobloch, 36, of Salamanca, was arrested on a family court warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court. He was released after posting $500 bail.
New York
State Police
- ELMA — Jesse A. McKune, 37, of Gowanda, was charged at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; speeding, a violation; and refusal to submit to a breath test, an infraction.
- WILLING — Juston W. Conklin, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance. He was released with traffic/appearance tickets.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, on Route 59 east of Route 59. Sarah R. Dibble, 29, of Lewis Run, and Stephanie M. Eaton II, 36, of Eldred, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shawn Lingaton, 34, of Limestone, was found at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.