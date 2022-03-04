Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:26 p.m., Bradley A. Stuckey, 35, of Franklinville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Stuckey was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Robert M. Mramor, 59, of Geneva, Ohio, was charged at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 16. Mramor was processed and released to a third party, and is due back in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — Michael R. Hill, 37, of 8003 Old Route 17, Salamanca, was charged at 2:44 a.m. Feb. 26 with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test and driving on a roadway lane for traffic, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation into an accident on South Nine Mile Road. Hill was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Kaitlin L. Parker, 20, of 3261 Rt. 417, Allegany, was charged at 2:44 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Parker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Amanda J. Calkins, 33, of 119 Main St., Randolph, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Randolph Town Court. She was arraigned and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Cynthia D. Blaske, 53, of Cuba, was charged at 8:33 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony. Blaske was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jessica A. Hartman, 35, of Olean, was charged at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hartman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on Route 59. Sarah R. Dibble, 29, of Lewis Run, and Stephanie M. Eaton, 36, of Eldred, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.