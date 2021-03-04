GREAT VALLEY — Poor weather conditions resulted in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 86 Monday evening.
The accident resulted in the closure of the highway between Exit 21, which is at Salamanca’s Parkway Drive, and Exit 23 at Route 219 in Seneca Junction, from 5:20 to 9:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, New York State Police reported seven drivers were involved in the crash. They are listed as Melissa A. Robinson, 30, of Bradford, Pa.; Cynthia A. Perkins, 62, of Allegany; Darwin L. King, 72, of Allegany; Robert C. Wing, 56, of Olean; Stephanie A. Romero, 40, of Salamanca; Sungick Min, 45, of Dunkirk; and Mary Lucille Shongo, 72, of Salamanca.
Initial reports Monday indicated that possibly as many as 15 vehicles were involved.
State police report two injuries, but no details were given as to the seriousness.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the North Union Street Extension and Delevan Street. A vehicle operated by Mark C. Lasky, 63, of 310 Fifth Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by James M. Koschik, 61, of 412 E. State St., which was stopped at a red light. Both operators were transported by ambulance to Olean General Hospital. Lasky was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Victoria L. Stormer, 50, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported at Walgreens. Stormer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Donald J. Johnson, 32, of Olean, was charged at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Johnson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Jones Road. Kelly Lynn Oakes, 44, of Franklinville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — John B. Wilson, 33, of Yorkshire, and Zakary A. Bemish, 20, of Delevan, were charged at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson and Bemish were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- CLARKSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 305 near Route 5. Megan Michelle Siska, 24, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.