Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:12 a.m., Kyle D. Giardini, 22, of 326 Laurel Ave., was arrested on bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to three previous charges of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Giardini was processed and released then arrested on warrants issued out of Avon. He was transported to court in Arkport.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Ryan D. McDonald, 33, currently incarcerated in Allegany County Jail, was charged on March 24 with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. McDonald was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTAGEVILLE — Casey Cassidy, 32, of Portageville, was arrested Friday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Cassidy was transported to Allegany County Jail, where she was held pending further court action.
- ALFRED — Alexander J. Fox, 32, of Alfred, was arrested Tuesday on a court warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Fox was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.