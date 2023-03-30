Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., Norman Francis Truax, 41, of Silver Springs, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Truax was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Candace L. Carnahan, 39, of Delevan, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Sunday on two warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Carnahan was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Tara Bonovitch, 43, of Randolph, was charged at 12:22 a.m.Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Bonovitch was allegedly found to possess methamphetamine, scales and packaging. Bonovitch was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Charles P. McDade, 32, of Allentown, was charged at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. McDade was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Madelynn E. Grooms, 24, of Amity, was charged at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. Grooms was released on her own recognizance.
- ALFRED — Sophia J. Carretto, 21, of Canisteo, was charged at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Carretto was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — Mackenzie A. Jordan, 22, of Alfred, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Jordan was released with an appearance ticket.