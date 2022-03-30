Olean Police
- Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., Amanda R. McAdams, 35, of 120 S. Third St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. McAdams’ status was not reported.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- RICHBURG — Jesse E.T. Smyers, 32, of Richburg, was charged March 22 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Smyers was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 bond or $20,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Brandon M. Blackshear, 38, of Rochester, was charged at 2:27 p.m. Monday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported March 11. Blackshear was reported held.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday on Route 40 near Stewart Road. Hannah V. Depp-Yates, 24, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Eric J. Burkhard, 37, of Caneadea, was charged at 5 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Burkhard’s stays was not reported.