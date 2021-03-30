Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:48 p.m., Robert E. Fredenburg, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:08 p.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 28, of Olean, was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, unidentified 16 and 15 year old youths were each charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief, both class E felonies.They were virtually arraigned and placed in a juvenile detention center in Erie County.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
New York State Police
- ALMOND — Ronald S. Dick, 56, of Andover, was charged at 9:19 a.m. Sunday with third-degree arson, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and driving while ability impaired combined drugs/alcohol, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at Peacock Hill Road. Ymna J. Khan, 23, of Monroe, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Stephanie K. O’Hara, 25, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:42 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — William D. Steffenhagen, 57, of Franklinville, was charged at 6 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
