...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery
roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while
driving.
Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.
&&