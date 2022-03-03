OLEAN — An Olean woman was arrested on drug-related felony charges, the Olean Police Department reported Wednesday.
Brittany Sherlock, 36, of 129 N. Fifth St., was charged at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
The charges stem from Sherlock allegedly possessing fentanyl with the intention to sell.
She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:43 p.m., Edward L. Harding, 46, of 1306 N. Union St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported domestic incident. Harding was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- GROVE — Raeqwon T. Greer, 21, of Buffalo, and Sean M. Cameron, 21, of Alfred, were charged at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, respectively, with fourth-degree grand larceny involving a credit card, a class E felony, and invalid use of a credit card with intend to defraud, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported May 10. Greer and Cameron were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- ALLEGANY — Richard A. Wall, 52, of Portville, was charged at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 23. Wall was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Brenda A. Crossley, 34, of Jamestown, was charged at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Crossly was reported held.
- PERSIA — Mae A. Horth, 75, of North Collins, was charged at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Monday. Horth was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- GENESEE — Daniel E. Closson, 35, of Bolivar, was charged at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Closson was processed and released on his own recognizance.