Olean Police
- Monday, 2:24 p.m., Eric Douglas Green, 29, of 303 N. 15th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Green was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 3:33 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South 13th streets. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean girl reportedly pulled out in front of a vehicle operated by R. Edwards-Decordova, 60, of Hinsdale, causing a collision. The teen was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., Donald J. Johnson, 31, of 619 Garden Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Johnson was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $2,500 bail.
New York State Police
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Crawford Creek Road. Brian E. Booth, 44, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday on Salt Rising Road near Route 5. Daniel L. Torrey, 33, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 19 and Jack Bridge Road. Lorentz R. Hinrichsen, 69, of Genesee, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Lapp Road. Jamar Demetrius Mabrey, 31, of Jacksonville, Fla., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Alicia A. Viola, 27, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan J. Troncone, 19, of Tioga, Pa., was charged Monday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on West Union Street. Troncone allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene and was transported to the New York State Police barracks in Olean where impairment was reportedly confirmed. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa.