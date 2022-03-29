Olean Police
- Sunday, 1:05 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was reported held.
- Sunday, 7:49 p.m., Jacob D. Hannigan, 29, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Joshua Feronia, 34, of Kane, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. March 21, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — James Dixon, 33, of Bradford, was found at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday on Allegany Road. Lisa Cathleen Dechane, 40, of Great Valley was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.