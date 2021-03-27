Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., Amber R. Lichy, 23, of Lackawanna, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:23 p.m., Alexander F. Woodard, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to yield right of way, a violation.
- Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., Jessica A. Wilder, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court.
- Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., Shaylee P. Wilder, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors.
- Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., William L. Wilder, 47, of Salamanca, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors; and several infractions and violations. He was also charged on an active arrest warrant.
- Thursday, 1:02 p.m., Emily L. Wilder, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Thursday, 10:18 p.m., Demetrious L. McBride, 36, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant. He was held for arraignment.
- Thursday, 10:18 p.m., Kristine M. George, 41, of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, approximately 8:43 a.m., Geoffrey M. Sequerth, 36, of Friendship, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, approximately 5:39 p.m., Darryl A. Prieur II, 33, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Taylor A. Jedlowski, 24, of Franklinville, was charged at 4 p.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of Ellicottville, was charged at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday on Wells Lane and Court Street. Douglas W. Young, 67, of Belmont, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — Katelin R. Merrick, 27, of Whitesville, was charged at 9:55 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree welfare fraud, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Elena T. Newfrock, 19, of Canandaigua, was charged at 11:53 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive and Stevens Court. Steven D. Michalak, 35, of Wellsville, was identified as a driver. A 16-year-old Wellsville girl was reported to be the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — George F. Mowers, 55, of Olean, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — Jeffrey B. Cohen, 56, of Hamden, Conn. was charged at 6:18 p.m. Thursday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — Ryan J. Dimartino, 37, of West Almond, was charged at 6:45 a.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breath, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Derek B. Engels, 21, of Franklinville, was charged at 7:39 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS