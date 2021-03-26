WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of a woman on multiple drug-related felony charges.
Grace E. Smith, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class D felonies.
The charges stem from an incident reported in September, 2019, on Howard Street.
Smith was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cuba Police
- Monday, 5:39 p.m., Kurtis J. Savage, 36, of Florida, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Savage was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date,
- Wednesday, 8:43 a.m.
, Geoffrey M. Sequerth, 36, of Friendship, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. Sequerth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — Jordan M. Johnson, 20, of 18 South St., Bradford, Pa., was charged at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle with ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation into a suspicious person complaint on Route 219. Johnson was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY
— Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of 6490 Pine Trees Road, Ellicottville, was charged at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an unwanted person complaint. Burroughs was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on Route 305 near Route 41. James F. Webb, 59, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALEY
— Jonathan J. Sherry, 49, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 11 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies. Sherry was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Jordan J. Cornelius, 19, of Friendship, was charged at 2:32 p.m. with driving while ability impaired and first-degree Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Cornelius was released to a third party.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 near Gleason Road. James P. Liddy, 35, of Attica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15A near Forest Road. Roberta H. Swain, 70, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT
— Rachel M. Kizer, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 12:04 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired and first-degree Operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors. Kizer was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.