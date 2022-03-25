Olean Police
- Thursday, 11 a.m., Trisheena M. Graves, 30, of 29 Pine St., Portville, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Graves’ status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4 p.m., William J. Reynolds, 41, no permanent address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Reynolds’ status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Brian K. Cavanaugh, 50, of Belmont, was charged at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 10. Cavanaugh was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 417 and Kossuth Road. Wanda L. Geisel, 66, of Allentown, and Christina D. Gohlman, 34, of Angelica, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Randy J. Davis, 34, of Olean, was charged at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Davis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.