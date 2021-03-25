WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department announced the arrest of a woman Tuesday on multiple drug-related charges.
Domenica R. Howells, 22, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies.
The charges stem from incidents reported in August and September of 2019 in the village of Wellsville.
Howells was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:37 a.m., April M. Tisdale, 29, of 309 N. Fifth St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle. Tisdale was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, noon, Kyle A. Atwater, 21, of 21 Church St., Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., Jason M. Wright, 36, of 308 Main St., Olean, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The matter has been transferred to Cattaraugus County Supreme Court.
- Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., Lydia R. Groff, 20, of 218 Hillview Homes, Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. Groff was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 5:04 p.m., Michael S. Cheney, 22, of 92 River St., Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Cheney was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 6:19 p.m.
, Dar
- by M. Monahan, 42, of 158 River St., Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 10:01 p.m.
, Darren I. Boon, 20, of 827 Front Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without financial security, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop.
- Tuesday, 11:22 p.m., Dewane E. Penhollow, 49, of 444 Allen St., Jamestown, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Penhollow is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 12:57 a.m.
, Noah W. Butcher, 21, of 207 Pine St., Jamestown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol, level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and unregistered motor vehicle, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Butcher was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Randall Brown, 40, of 12405 Route 394, Randolph, was charged at 5:55 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; false personation and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; leaving the scene of a property damage accident and open container, infractions. Brown was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- MAYVILLE — Conrad K. Thomas Jr., 18, of Fredonia, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Randolph Town Court. Thomas was picked up at the Chautauqua County Jail and transferred to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI
— Dale R. Wagatha Jr., 38, of 9846 Marx Road, Little Valley, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Wagatha was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH — Johnathan T. Putnam, 26, of Randolph, was charged at 1 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Putnam was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday on Emerson Road near Burdick Road. Krista J. Tompkins, 36, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— Christopher A. Ross, 24, of Scio, was charged at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Ross was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.