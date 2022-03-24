Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Kiley Collette Manning, 18, of Route 16, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Dezmine Avery Adams, 20, of 404 Wayne St. Manning was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., William K. Eisenhart, 31, of 909 W. Henley St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance and unregistered motor vehicle, infractions. Eisenhart was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 24th streets. A vehicle operated by Charles V. Bennett, 49, of Bradford, Pa., reportedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Larae D. Best, 52, of Bolivar, causing damage to both vehicles. Bennett was subsequently cited for running a red light, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 2:08 p.m., Mark Joseph Dwaileebe, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on eight bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Dwaileebe was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Todd M. Baker, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported on O’Connor Street. Baker was additionally cited for unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change, infractions. He was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Carolyn M. Sekoll, 45, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Sekoll was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jesse E.T. Smyers, 32, of Richburg, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Smyers was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Jennifer E. Green, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on East State Street. Green was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Nahvonna N. Roat, 25, of Lyndon, was charged at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Roat was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on Fulmer Valley Road near Hallsport Road. Brandon M. Carl, 29, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. March 15 on Route 155. Donald L. Snyder, 47, of Roulette, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.