Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10 a.m., Jermaine Samuel Price, 41, of 327 N. 12th St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Price’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., Bradley A. Stuckey, 36, of 934 Buffalo St., was arrested on a warrant relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies. Stuckey was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Jeremy Balcom, 43, of Randolph, was charged at 4:59 a.m. March 16 with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign and driving on roadways lane for traffic, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident reported on Lebanon Road. Balcom’s status was not reported.
- BUFFALO — Anthony M. Corbi, 34, of Lackawanna, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Erie County Holding Center, where he was incarcerated, on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Corbi was transferred to Cattaraugus County deputies, processed, and returned to the Erie County Holding Center.
- COLDSPRING — Jordan L. John, 39, of Coldspring, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. John was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court action.
- EAST OTTO — Dawn M. Brock, 33, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 8:39 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and driving on roadway lane for traffic, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident reported on East Otto-Otto Road. Brock’s status was not reported.
- RANDOLPH — Nicholas M. Marczynski, 27, of Napoli, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. He was transferred to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
- COLDSPRING — Wade J. Bigham, 35, of Coldspring, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Coldspring Town Court. Bigham was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Andrew P. Maclean, 27, of Randolph, was charged at 4:41 p.m. Sunday with third-degree coercion, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Maclean was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Jessica A. Hartman, 35, of 632 Garden Ave., Olean, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on a Cattaraugus County violation of probation warrant. She was released to the custody of the Salamanca Police Department to await arraignment.
New York
State Police
- EAST RANDOLPH — Michel Havers, 54, of Ischua, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Havers was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Mackenzie L. Smith, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 1:17 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Jason A. Merrill, 40, of Amity, and Kenneth E. Breemes, 46, of Scio, were each charged at 7:27 p.m. Monday with torture/injure/not feeding an animal, a class A misdemeanor. Merrill and Breemes were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- YORKSHIRE — Tiffany J. Aubry, 34, of Allegany, was charged at 9:21 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Aubry was processed and released with an appearance ticket.