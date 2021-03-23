Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Spencer S. Carl, 20, of Wellsville, was charged with dri while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and use/place stickers or posters on windshield or rear window, both violations. He was released to a third party.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday on Cemetery Hill Road. Gary R. Shreve, 30, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Mink Hollow and Brookside roads. Daniel J. Worthington, 19, of Farmersville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 and Moore Road. Aleczavier A. Cowans, 23, of Buffalo, and Michael J. Wagner, 44, of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Randall L. Cranmer, 50, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:48 p.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 N. and County Road 20. An unidentified 18-year-old Amherst man was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Matthew T. Buchholz, 43, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:59 p.m. Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Sunday on property located on Indian Creek Road. Kaleb M. Smith, 23, of Andover, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE
— Christopher G. Bennett, 55, of Cuba, was charged at 1:50 a.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with an appearance ticket.