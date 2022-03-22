Olean Police
- Monday, 5:12 p.m., Brittney L. Sherlock, 37, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, all class A misdemeanors.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Casey J. Reynolds, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Tadd M. Baker, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class B felony; resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Taha E. Pascucci, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, with assault with intent to cause physical injury with weapon, a class D felony. She was remanded on $5,000 bail.
- ANDOVER — Rhianna K. McPherson, 24, of Andover, was charged at 2:23 a.m. Monday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Kianti Dillard, 48, of Amherst, was charged at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, with driving under the influence on view drugs. She was taken to BRMC for a legal blood draw.