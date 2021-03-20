- Thursday, no time reported, Vincent F. Carcone, 24, of Belfast, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony, and forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Rachel V. Mehmel, 35, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on a direct deposit.
- LITTLE VALLEY
— Noah J. LeBlanc, 20, of Kill Buck, was charged at 12:45 p.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was p
- rocessed and released.
- NEW ALBION — Marvin J. Rice, 49, of New Albion, was charged at 6:37 p.m. Monday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released under supervision.
- DELEVAN — Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 7 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY
LEON — Ericka M. Farnham, 21, of Leon, was charged at 3:02 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to keep right, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket.
RANDOLPH — Freddie L. Pace,60, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
— Bryce V. Lichy, 23, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday on a valid arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court, after turning himself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Olean City Police Department pending arraignment.
- ALLEGANY — Franklin J. Chase, 34, of Olean, was charged at 9 a.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; an criminal mischief and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors, for an incident reported on July 9, 2020. He was reported held.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on Route 98 N. and Kingsbury Hill Road. Theresa A. Bedell, 29, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA
YORKSHIRE — Thomas P. Kapuscinski, 24, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:50 p.m Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party.FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday on Reed and North Branch roads. William J. Middaugh, 32, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WELLSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 31 in Angelica. Thomas R. Reifsteck, 63, of Fairport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:52 a.m. Friday on Bolivar Road and Sheridan Avenue. Chiragkumar C. Patel, 36, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.