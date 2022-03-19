SALAMANCA — What initially began Thursday as a felony bench warrant pickup of a Salamanca man by the Salamanca Police Department resulted in his third felony drug arrest this year.
Working from a felony bench warrant issued from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, John M. Abrams, 36, of Salamanca, was picked up by officers Thursday at approximately 1 a.m.
Police report that upon further investigation a seizure was made of 11.99 grams of fentanyl, 3.67 grams of crystal methamphetamine and numerous clonazepam pills.
Abrams was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: intent to sell, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
He was charged twice in January with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all class E felonies; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Abrams was processed and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail on the felony bench warrant.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:50 p.m., Robert B. Proctor, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 11:56 p.m., Ronald D. Fayson, 54, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Adam M. Morehouse, 20, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class E felonies; third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Jamie L. App, 38, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 8 p.m. March 10, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Sheila A. Lux, 42, of Ashford, was charged at 12:40 a.m. March 11, with driving while intoxicated and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and two traffic infractions. She was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- ALLEGANY — Adam J. Fisher, 28, and Dorothy G. Douglas, 24, both of Olean, were each charged at 8 p.m. March 12, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- MAYVILLE — Holly M. Mooney, 32, of Sinclairville, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued from Conewango Town Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST VALLEY — Allan McEwen, 61, of West Valley, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ISCHUA — Daniel J. Breman, 41, of Ischua, was charged at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.