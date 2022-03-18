Olean Police
- Wednesday, 8:16 p.m., Katie M. Willis, 32, of 330 Laurel Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported fight. Willis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., Amy L. Schoonmaker, 42, of 116 E. Water St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Schoonmaker was processed and held pending further court action.
- Thursday, 2:21 a.m., Edward GC Varner, 27, of Rixford, Pa., was charged with criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Varner was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4:23 p.m., Shawn E. Washington, 31, of 217 King St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 5:34 p.m., Nathan M. Hoffman, 27, of 135 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors, and operating without insurance, an infraction. Hoffman is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — Anthony J. Gorse, 21, of Rushford, was charged at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Gorse’s status was not reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Bailey Drive. Meaghan N. Owens, 19, of Bradford, Pa., and Ashley Leigh King, 31, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- DELEVAN — Phillip R. Campbell, 24, of Delevan, was charged at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported March 11. Campbell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.