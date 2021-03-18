Olean Police
- Sunday, noon, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. A vehicle operated by Kimberly A. Leonard, 33, of 213 Root St., was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jessica S. Kinde, 22, of Kenmore. Leonard was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Dawn M. Siebert, 43, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., Bryce V. Lichy, 23, of 8365 Old Route 17, Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. Lichy was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Charlotte A. Schuver, 33, of Falconer, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday on two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Schuver was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending arraignment.
- RANDOLPH — Michael R. Augusta, 36, of 121 Front Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. Augusta was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday on Route 98 near Sugartown Road. Gedalia Weinberger, 20, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Kenneth A. Rodriguez, 39, of Buffalo, was charged at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Rodriguez was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 39. Nicholas N. Windnagle, 40, of Delevan, and Mark A. Baldwin, 58, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Raymond M. Provorse, 26, of Olean, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree agggravateed unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Provorse was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Gary R. Lawton, 59, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Lawton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 219 near Snake Run Road. James A. Curtis, 61, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Patrick M. Harvey, 41, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Trowbridge Road. Maryann J. Woodruff, 43, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.