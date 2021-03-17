ASHFORD — A traffic stop led to gun-related charges for an area pair Monday evening.
Summer J. Mathews, 39, of Delevan, and Daniel J. Jennings, 58, of Springville, were each charged at 5:50 p.m. Monday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.
According to New York State Police, the charges stemmed from an investigation into a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Folts Road. A subsequent probable cause search allegedly revealed an unregistered pistol, state police said.
Mathews and Jennings were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 5:10 p.m.
, Amy L. Schoonmaker, 41, of 208 N. Fifth St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 11:35 p.m.
, Justine L. Dowdy, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Dowdy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Monday on South Main Street near Mill Street. John A. Border, 68, of Delevan, and Katie A. Schmitt, 30, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HUME
— Samantha R. Ryan, 25, of Fillmore, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Monday with making a punishable false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 16. Ryan was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:36 a.m. March 10 on Route 466 near Seal Lane. Alison M. Miller, 22, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.