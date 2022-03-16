SALAMANCA — An Olean man faces multiple charges, including rape and sexual assault of a child, the Salamanca Police Department reported Tuesday.
Damon L. Maul, 37, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Monday on three warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony; first-degree rape, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Maul was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., Stephon J. Edwards, 30, of 225 N. First St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Edwards’ status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 3:29 p.m., Crystal M. McLarney, no age given, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. McLarney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 4 a.m., Aubrey E. Baize, no age given, of Kennedy, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Baize was processed and held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Kierian P. Phalen, 32, of Chaffee, was charged at 9:05 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Phalen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WEST ALMOND — Jason M. Carpenter, 42, of Angelica, was charged at 10:28 a.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 19. Carpenter was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 near Wintergreen Road. David L. Means, 40, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. Two suspected minor injuries were reported.