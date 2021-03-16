Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Rachael E. Webster, 25, of Beaver Dams, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Jason M. Waid was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- SALAMANCA — Brian J. Hill, 20, of Salamanca, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- KILL BUCK — Richard C. Jones III, 33, of Kill Buck, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY — Marykatherine L. Plante, 22, of Allegany, was charged Friday with sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY — Samantha A Micckley, 21, of Allegany, was charged Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY