Wellsville Police

  • Friday, no time reported, Rachael E. Webster, 25, of Beaver Dams, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released with an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • CARROLLTON — Jason M. Waid was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
  • SALAMANCA — Brian J. Hill, 20, of Salamanca, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.
  • KILL BUCK — Richard C. Jones III, 33, of Kill Buck, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
  • ALLEGANY — Marykatherine L. Plante, 22, of Allegany, was charged Friday with sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor.
  • ALLEGANY — Samantha A Micckley, 21, of Allegany, was charged Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
  • ALLEGANY

— Chrishawn J. See, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 9 p.m. Sunday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

