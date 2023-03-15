- Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., Jonathan E. Fye, 31, of 1703 W. State St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Fye was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 4:42 p.m., Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 32, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Rivera-Lopez was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Saturday, 7:24 p.m., Annetta N. Barrett, 37, of Franklinville, was arrested on a bench warrant. Barrett was turned over to the New York State Police.
- Sunday, 10 p.m., Kevin J. Tyler, 51, of Wellsville, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Tyler was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held without bail.
- Monday, 3:24 p.m., Colton J. Fallon, 23, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended, unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. Fallon was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Gilbert L. Gabinete, 56, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree failure to safely store a firearm, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 25 on Maple Avenue. Gabinete was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Billy J. Heilman, 37, of Panama, was charged at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving on the right side of the roadway, starting parked vehicle, unsafe backing, inadequate headlights and inadequate muffler, all infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Washington Street. Heilman was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Dustin A. Haynes, 30, of Olean, was charged at 5:41 p.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Haynes’ status was not reported.