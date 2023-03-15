Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., Jonathan E. Fye, 31, of 1703 W. State St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Fye was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 4:42 p.m., Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, 32, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Rivera-Lopez was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

