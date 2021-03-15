Olean Police
- Saturday, 7:08 a.m., Jason D. Vance, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held at City of Olean Police Department for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 1:21 p.m., Robert W. Smith, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- Friday, 11 p.m., Ashley R. Wier, 33, of Rochester, was charged on a bench warrant. She was released with an appearae ticket.
- Saturday, 2 p.m., San Nestell, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree disobeying mandate, and aggravated family offense, a class E felony.
- Saturday, 4:39 p.m., Rodney Chapman, 53, of Ellicottville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and other uniform traffic tickets. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:15 a.m., Andrew Kellner, 41, of Olean, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:11 a.m., Kyle Bomberry, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of another vehicle without interlock, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Samantha L. Ensell, 30, of Olean, was charged at 8 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY
— Daniel P. Klen, 31, of South Dayton, was charged at 5:17 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALMA — An unidentified 12-year-old Wellsville boy was charged at 10:30 a.m. March 8 with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 30. Nymschy Vanpersie, 45, of Fredonia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday on Route 19 and Canal Street. Brandon L. Coleman Jr., 21, of Buffalo and Shelley L. Reynolds, 59, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday on Thornwood Drive and Rock Springs Road. Larry S. Keith, 59, of Bliss, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones, 33, o Kill Buck, was charged at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 S. an County Road 31a. Stefan L. Scchweigart, 25, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 19 and County Road 50. Harlan L. Ca, 78, of Ulysses, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON
— Jason M. Waid, 38, of Rixford, Pa., was charged at 11:10 p.m., with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.