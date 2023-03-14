- Sunday, 11:07 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to yield right-of-way and two counts of unsafe turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Shearer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 2:03 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 52, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal trespasser class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from incidents reported at the Olean House and on Alder Street. Nice’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Mickey A. Murphy, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct and trespass, violations. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Brooklyn Avenue. Murphy was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Daniele M. Burke, 29, of Allegany, was charged with second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class E felony. The charge stems from an investigation into an incident reported March 1 on West Dyke Street. Burke was released on her own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Timothy M. Ruffino, 36, of East Aurora, was charged at 11:12 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and driving while ability impaired by drugs, all unclassified misdemeanors; stopping outside a business, uninspected motor vehicle, improper right turn and failure to signal, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Ruffino was released to a third party and is due back in court at a later date.
- MANSFIELD — Joshua C. Vanaernam, 40, of Irving, was charged at 3:27 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Deputies also discovered Vanaernam had an outstanding warrant issued out of Livingston County. He was processed and turned over to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
- GREAT VALLEY — Sara J. Cranmer, 29, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:27 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a complaint made of a possible intoxicated driver. Cranmer was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Damyan C. Clark, 21, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:41 a.m. Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was reported held.
- CLARKSVILLE — Dustin Cowles, 22, of Clarksville, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Cowles’ status was not reported.