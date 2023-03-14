Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 11:07 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to yield right-of-way and two counts of unsafe turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Shearer was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, 2:03 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 52, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal trespasser class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from incidents reported at the Olean House and on Alder Street. Nice’s status was not reported.

Local & Social