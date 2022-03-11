Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:04 p.m., Charlene A. Williams, 49, of Bolivar, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Williams was held pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday on Route 31A near Eymer Road. Jessica Lynne Cole, 40, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday on Lamont Road near Town Hill Road. Christina D. Gohlman, 28, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ASHFORD — Eric J. McRae, 59, of Ashford, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. McRae was processed and released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:04 a.m. Sunday on Route 219 near Don’t Know Lane. Dakota J. Shelley, 19, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.