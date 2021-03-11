Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., Justin L. Cook, 27, of Steamburg, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 11:25 p.m., William G. Cooper, 49, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, all class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He is scheduled for arraignment in Salamanca City Court May 12.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLD SPRING
— Dustin J. King, 31, of Steamburg, was charged at 4 a.m. M
- onday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John H. Freiberg, 40, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 5 p.m. Monday with and second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released and due to return to Otto Town Court.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Zachary J. Jones, 21, of Buffalo, was charged at noon Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County aft being arrested in Buffalo. He was held at Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- PORTVILLE — Nicholas S. Ames, 23, of Potville, was charged at 4:08 p.m. Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 at South Nine Mile Road overpass. Erick K. Lawton, 45, of Fredonia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1 and State Route 305. Joshua D. Suarez, 21, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday on Back River Road and County Route 31a. Lynette M. Milliman, 57, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.