ALLEGANY — An Olean man faces several charges, including felonies, after a Tuesday evening arrest the New York State Police reported Wednesday.
David J. Foster, 30, was charged at 6:39 p.m. with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
Foster was reported held. No further information was available Wednesday evening.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kyle J. McAndrew, 29, of Rexville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 23 on Cameron Street. McAndrew was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $500 bail.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — William R. Lockwood, 29, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Lockwood was processed and released with an appearance ticket.