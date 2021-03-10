YORKSHIRE — Cattaraugus County deputy sheriffs were on the scene of an accident that led to driving while intoxicated charges for the driver — when a second vehicle approached, the driver seeking to offer assistance.
That driver, too, was subsequently arrested for DWI.
Deputies were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on Lime Lake-Elton Road. The vehicle reportedly went off the east shoulder of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.
After an investigation, deputies said they determined that the driver, Andrew R. Kraft, 23, of 11648 Route 98, Freedom, was intoxicated and had been speeding.
Kraft was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and speeding, an infraction.
A female passenger was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for unspecified injuries sustained in the crash. Kraft was treated at the scene and released by Delevan EMS, deputies said.
At 12:30 a.m., a second vehicle approached the scene, the driver reportedly attempting to aid Kraft. Deputies allegedly determined that this driver, Christian C. Miah, 26, of 10513 Delevan-Elton Road, was also intoxicated.
Miah was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor-vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.
Kraft and Miah were both processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Monday, 1:05 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Constitution Avenue near Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by Mark W. Booker, 53, of Franklinville, reportedly made a left turn in front of a vehicle operated by Donald W. Watkins, 71, of Belfast, causing a collision. Booker was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Monday, 4:44 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union Street Extension and Delevan Avenue. A vehicle operated by Robert W. Heap, 61, of Friendship, reportedly made a left turn in front of a vehicle operated by Kyle P. Duggan, 41, of 838 Lippert Hollow Road, Allegany, causing a collision. Heap’s vehicle then reportedly struck a third vehicle, operated by Dean L. Smith, 61, of Cuba, which was stopped at a red light. Heap was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 20 and Pine Road. Tamara J. Mooney, 40, of Dalton, and Jennifer N. French, 39, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Donavon J. Austin, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 8:49 a.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Austin was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- WEST ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond exit. Travis B. Faulk, 32, of Port Matilda, Pa., and Paul Steven Arbutina, 55, of Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday on Route 10 near Weinhauer Road. Wayne Edwin Mesler Jr., 29, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 20. Ryan K. McKnight, 47, of Angelica, and Daniel Boon White, 49, of Belmont, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7 p.m. Monday on Steam Valley Road near Lynn Road. Christina Marie Barber, 33, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday on Route 275 near Watson Road. Anthony Aaron Rauch, 23, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Cody R. Thurston, 25, of Angelica, was charged at 8:57 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Thurston was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday on Laidlaw Road near Elton Road. Shawn M. Jennings, 43, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY