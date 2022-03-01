Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Keighle J. Cole, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class A misdemeanors.
- Saturday, no time reported, Grace J. Menter, 22, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — Amanda S. West, 31, of Olean, was charged at 11:23 am. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ORCHARD PARK — Syrena L. Logan, 35, of Gowanda, was charged at an unreported time Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance not in its original container, a violation. She was released with appearance ticket.
- CUBA — Edward A. Bulkeley, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 2:53 p.m. Sunday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.