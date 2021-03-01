Olean Police
- Friday, 9:39 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Richard J. Mangels, 78, of Wellsville, was entering a round-a-bout when it struck a vehicle operated by Mikayla L. Kavounas, 18, of Coudersport, Pa. Mangels was charged with failure to yield, an infraction.
- Friday, 6:22 p.m., Samantha L. Rote, 29, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:12 p.m., Wayne T. Mooney, Jr., 53, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:32 p.m., Joseph E. Nelson, 20, nka, was charged on an arrest warrant and turned over to NYS Police for arraignment.
- Thursday, 9:03 p.m., Quinton A. Powless, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
- Friday, 11:19 p.m., Angel Merced, 46, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief damage property, fourth-degree criminal mischief interfere with emergency call, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree coercion, all class A misdemeanors; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
- Friday, 12:45 p.m., Holton G. Pierce, 28, of Nedrow, was charged on a bench warrant and turned over to NYS Police for arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Douglas I. Reed, 37, of Great Valley, was charged at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 1 and Park Avenue. Alexx M. Quattrone, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:07 a.m. Friday on County Road 20 W. and State Route 19. Chad C. Claypool, 35, of Caneadea, was identified as a driver. The other driver was reported to be a 16-year-old Friendship girl. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Angelica L. Maxwell, 43, of Belfast, was charged at 10:54 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday on Van Allen Road and County Road 16. Robert H. Rumrill, 36, of Troy, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 p.m. Friday on Riverside Drive and Coats Street. Lawrence P. Mye, 41, of Cuba, was identified as a driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:55 a.m. Saturday on North Branch and Reed roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Bolivar man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Brete A. Eck, 39, of Belmont, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors, and fleeing officer in motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Saturday on County Road 9 and Charles Street. Ashley E. Golish, 26, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Saturday on Portville Ceres and Bell Brook roads. Danielle A. Franklin, 46, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Angela L. Burdick, 43, of Angelica, was charged at 9:49 p.m. Saturday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Loretta N. Proctor, 34, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 and County Road 49. David A. Lowe, 67, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.