BOLIVAR — New York State Police reported Thursday that two area men are facing several felony and misdemeanor charges after investigation on a report made July 4.
Robert D. Sherwood, 23, of Wellsville, and Kevin W. Knowlton, 38, of Bolivar, were each charged Wednesday at 10:03 a.m. and 3:08 p.m. respectively, with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny, both class E felonies; third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
They were each released with an appearance ticket.
Portville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Michael Melendez-Bane, 42, of Jamestown, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Robert C. Colon, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday on Jones and Barrett Hill roads. A 15-year-old Addison youth was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Michael E. Waterman, 36, of Machias, was charged at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.