Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:23 p.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Roger E. Redeye, 43, of 85 Fawn Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of United States District Court. Redeye was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment in federal court.
- EAST OTTO — Francis J. Jackson, 63, of Buffalo, was charged at 5:44 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified violations. The charges stem from the report of a two-vehicle accident on East Otto-Springville Road. Jackson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John Jimerson, 47, of 23 Pimlico Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Jimerson was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Gene C. Tingue, 65, of 10731 Rt. 16, Yorkshire, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Monday with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. Tingue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.