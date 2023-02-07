- Sunday, 9:20 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of a fire in a dumpster behind the old Pizza Hut. Nice was additionally charged at 5:07 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. These charges stem from the investigation of a report of an unwanted person. Nice was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- Thursday, no time provided, Therren D. Beckhorn, 20, of Angelica, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Beckhorn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time provided, Brianna M. Fernandez, 28, and Rosa C. Fernandez, 67, both of Belmont, were each charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 13 at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tyler M. Daniels, 32, of South Dayton, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30 on a felony warrant issued out of Leon Town Court. Daniels was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Shamara Robinson, 32, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:45 a.m. Saturday with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony. Robinson was being processed and Cattaraugus County Jail on a separate charge when she was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine. She was held pending further court proceedings.
- OLEAN — Marisa M. Sargenti, 41, of Batavia, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Sargenti was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
- ASHFORD — Jarrett D. Richardson, 29, of Ashford, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Ashford Town Court. Richardson was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Matthew J. McCarthy, 34, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 9:47 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of an accident on Route 242. McCarthy was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Rachel A. Frank, 51, of Angelica, was charged at 5:35 p.m. Sunday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 21. Frank was processed and released with an appearance ticket.