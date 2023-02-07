Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 9:20 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 53, no permanent address, was charged with fifth-degree arson, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of a fire in a dumpster behind the old Pizza Hut. Nice was additionally charged at 5:07 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. These charges stem from the investigation of a report of an unwanted person. Nice was processed and released with appearance tickets.

