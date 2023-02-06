Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:22 p.m., Dontae N. Weakfall-Wright, 18, of Eldred, Pa., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Pennsylvania. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 2:16 a.m., Benoj R. David, 43, of New City, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; no headlight and failure to obey traffic control device, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. David was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Fourth streets. A vehicle operated by Corey L. Mazzone, 35, of 1107 N. Union St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Faith M. Quinn, 25, of Ulysses, Pa., which was stopped at a red light. Mazzone was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 8:21 p.m., Hunter L. Kinnicutt, 18, of 1223 Kamery Road, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Kinnicutt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:11 p.m., Paul J. Carpenter, 49, of 303 E. Water St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Carpenter was processed and released with an appearance ticket.