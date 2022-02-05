Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident at Seneca and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Lynne E. Moore, 60, of Bolivar, was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Paul Giermek, 58, of Olean.
- Thursday, 4:50 p.m., Nicole L. McAdams, 34, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Thursday, 5:54 p.m., Mark J. Dwaileebe, 41, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones, 34, of Carrollton, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- MANSFIELD — Brian F. Corcoran, 37, of Buffalo, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued from Mansfield Town Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on State Route 219 at the exit 23 ramp. Joseph L. Dorsey, 30, of Fort Washington, Md. and Pamela M. Wren, 56, of Bradford, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.